Sony’s original PS4 Gold headset was already our readers’ favorite gaming headset, and the new model is lighter, more durable, and frankly, better looking. Like the old one though, it’ll still immerse you in 7.1 surround sound, and doesn’t need a clunky boom mic to pick up your voice either.



This debuted late last year for $100, and $80 is the best price we’ve seen to date.