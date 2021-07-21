It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The SEGA Genesis Inspired 8BitDo M30 Gamepad is Only $21 on Amazon

Be a SEGA kid once more with the Genesis controller updated for the modern era

By
Joe Tilleli
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
There’s a bit of a misconception around the company 8BitDo. A lot of people think they sell controllers. While not entirely inaccurate, they are really selling something else—nostalgia. They’re giving you your memories. They’re giving you a warm blanket and a cup of hot cocoa to bundle up with and go back to your childhood. So go ahead and grab this $21 wireless replica of the SEGA Genesis controller and play Sonic Mania to be a SEGA kid once again.

