Photo: Amazon

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Pandemic Legacy is a co-op board game that raises the stakes by adding permanent (actually permanent) changes to the board as you play, and it’s amazing. The second season also happens to be marked down to $35 on Amazon today, which is an all-time low.

You don’t need to play the first season before tackling the second, but some of your decisions and outcomes from that game can carry over to season two (likewise season two to season three, when it comes out).