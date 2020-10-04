Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

The Samsung 82-inch Q70T QLED 4K Smart TV is Now $700 Off Its Original Price

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
1.0K
Save
Samsung 82&quot; Q70T QLED 4K Smart TV | $2,298 | Amazon
Samsung 82" Q70T QLED 4K Smart TV | $2,298 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Samsung 82" Q70T QLED 4K Smart TV | $2,298 | Amazon

If you are ready to make the jump to a 4K TV, it is hard to beat the value of the Samsung Q70T. This 82-inch Smart TV is QLED and has Alexa built-in and ready to go. With a recent $300 price drop, it’s now $700 below its original retail price of $2,999.

Advertisement

You get free scheduled delivery on this item as well, so you can be sure you’re home to accept it.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Capresso H20 Plus Glass Water Kettle
Capresso H20 Plus Glass Water Kettle

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Saturday's Best Deals: WD 4TB External Drive, Rainfall Shower Head & Handheld Combo, Hidden USB Charger Camera, 3-Pack RGB Case Fans With Remote, Sun Protection UPF 50+ Tops, and More

AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads (Oh My!): Today’s Best Apple Deals

Get This Highly-Rated Tonor Condenser Mic For Only $18 (55% Off) By Stacking Coupon & Promo Code

Forget Amazon Luna: Build Your Own Subscription-Free Game Streaming Service at Home