The Ryzen 7 3700X is Still One of the Best CPUs Money Can Buy, Down to $275 at Newegg

Quentyn Kennemer
AMD has new stopgap chipsets on the way leading into the next generational leap and Intel’s next series is already here, and yet, you should still strongly consider picking up a Ryzen 7 3700X, which falls to $275 at Newegg. Even at MSRP, it continues to be one of the best bang-for-buck processors on the market, featuring eight dedicated cores and 16 threads that should chew through any game and task with ease. It also ships with Ryzen’s Wraith cooler, which adds just enough RGB to make your system look cool without overdosing on the pro g4m3r aesthetic.

