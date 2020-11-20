The Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum is $399 at BuyDig

iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vaccum Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum | $399 | BuyDig



The folks who are lucky enough to WFH probably have a bit of clutter going on since our homes are now even more of a safe haven. Luckily the iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vaccum is here to help. Down to $399 because of a price drop, you’ll be able to clean your carpet and hardwood floors without actually picking up a broom.

I personally use mine in-between a good traditional sweep and mop to keep my living and dining room a bit tidy. This Roomba can be controlled with an app, navigates your home in complete rows, and will automatically dock to charge and undock when it is all powered up. It also comes with automatic dirt disposal so you won’t actually have to bend down and dump your robot when it’s full. What are you waiting for? Grab it before it’s gone.