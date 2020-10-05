The Roborock S4 Self-Roaming Vacuum is Cheaper Than Ever at $100 off

Roborock S4 Robot Vacuum | $300 | Amazon
Bid farewell to dusty floors and cat hairs with a Roborock S4, one of the best robotic vacuums in its range, for $100 off. That brings your total down to $300 (lowest price we’ve seen so far) for a powerful 2,000pa suction rating, which should carry along most visible particles right through to the internal dust bin. It cleans for up to 150 minutes on a full charge, and it can learn virtually any room in your home and store the layout in memory, allowing you to set up per-room cleaning schedules with virtual boundaries that don’t require any add-on devices.