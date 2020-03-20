It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The Right Time to Buy Lodge Cast Iron Skillet Is Right Now

Tercius
Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Skillet | $15 | Walmart | Bonus $5 Gift Card
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Waiting to invest in cast iron cookware? Stop. The humble and inexpensive cast iron skillet is one of the best investments you can make. And right now, Walmart is dropping the price on a Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Skillet down to just $15. Better still, you can pick up a $5 gift card with your purchase.

If you’ve got some time on your hands while you’re stuck indoors, why not cook up a bunch of tasty meals with this super affordable tool. Act fast, this promotion is unlikely to stay in stock for long.

Tercius

