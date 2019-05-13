Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A long time ago, in a kitchen far, far away...someone decided to combine the timeless classic that is Star Wars with a toaster, and now, said Star Wars toaster is on sale for $11, the lowest price in the galaxy. It’s not a trap! It’s just a great deal on a device that burns both the rebel and empire symbols onto your morning slice of bread. So bring balance to the force—and your breakfast. Buy or do not buy; there is no try.

