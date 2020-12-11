The Real Game of the Year is Mancala So Get Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics for $30

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics Image : Best Buy

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics | $30 | Best Buy



Okay, I just got done writing a big post about The Last of Us Part II and how it won Game of the Year at the Game Awards. But now that the mods are asleep, let’s talk about the real game of the year: Mancala. Yeah, that’s right, the board game where you drop stones into wells. 2020 was the year I got extremely into Mancala, even buying my own board. That obsession was directly linked to Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics. The Nintendo Switch exclusive is a collection of board games from around the world and it does a stellar job at teaching first timers how to play. If you want to see the true light, the game is down to $30 at Best Buy. Even if Mancala isn’t your thing, it’s still a somewhat essential family game or travel companion that gives you an all-in-one way to play classics like Checkers on the go.

