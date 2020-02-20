The Razer Viper Gaming Mouse Is Back Down to Its Black Friday Price

Razer Viper Ultralight Ambidextrous Wired Gaming Mouse Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Razer Viper Ultralight Ambidextrous Wired Gaming Mouse | $60 | Amazon

Razer makes some of the best gaming peripherals out there, and right now the Razer Viper u ltralight g aming mouse is marked down to its lowest price on Amazon. There’s a lot to like about this sleek, comfortable mouse including gaming-level optical sensor and enough RGB lighting to make even the most hard-core gamers blush.

This ambidextrous mouse is also absurdly light. My brother owned this 69 gram mouse for a spell and it felt like I wasn’t using one at all.