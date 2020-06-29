It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPeripherals

The Razer Viper Gaming Mouse Glides Like a Feather for $50, Cheaper Than Ever

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDEalsRazerRazer Deals
269
Save
Razer Viper Gaming Mouse | $50 | Amazon
Razer Viper Gaming Mouse | $50 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Razer Viper Gaming Mouse | $50 | Amazon

For gaming mice, weight is an important factor that can make all the difference between game-changing ult and an embarrassing misplay. (We all know it wasn’t lag, man. Just fess up!) But all gamers aren’t created equal. If you prefer a lighter mouse, check out the Razer Viper, coming in at just 69g, and with a 16K optical sensor, your crosshairs will move like ice on tile. It’s just $50 at Amazon, which is even cheaper than you could find it this past Black Friday.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Now 50% off, This Pet Hair Remover Puts an End to Excessive Shedding for $4

The Five Best Pet Hair Removers, According to Our Readers

PlayStation, Smartphones, and TVs: The Best Sony Deals of the Day

Just in Time for PS5, Bag a Whole Year of PlayStation Plus for $31