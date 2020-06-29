The Razer Viper Gaming Mouse Glides Like a Feather for $50, Cheaper Than Ever

Razer Viper Gaming Mouse Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Razer Viper Gaming Mouse | $50 | Amazon

For gaming mice, weight is an important factor that can make all the difference between game-changing ult and an embarrassing misplay. (We all know it wasn’t lag, man. Just fess up!) But all gamers aren’t created equal. If you prefer a lighter mouse, check out the Razer Viper, coming in at just 69g, and with a 16K optical sensor, your crosshairs will move like ice on tile. It’s just $50 at Amazon, which is even cheaper than you could find it this past Black Friday.