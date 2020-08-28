It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The Razer Mamba Wireless Mouse Is 60% Off

Razer Mamba Wireless Mouse | $54 | Amazon
Razer Mamba Wireless Mouse | $54 | Amazon

To all my gaming friends, the Razer Mamba gaming mouse is 60% off. At $54, it’s a decent deal for seven programmable buttons and mechanical switches, not to mention 50 hours of battery life. It also has a 16,000 DPI optical sensor. I’m not a gamer at all and really don’t know what that means, but it sounds like a good thing. Don’t listen to me anymore, the price is right, so why not buy?

