The Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard Is $20 off Right Now

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard | $100 | Amazon



Want to treat your desk to a little something new? The Razer Huntsman Mini 60% g aming k eyboard is down to $100 right now on Amazon.

If you want the gaming performance that Razer offers without sacrificing your desk space, the Huntsman Mini might be the perfect fit. With its matte, aluminum top-frame, you get a mighty little keyboard that’s built to withstand “ intense, regular use, ” according to Razer.

It looks so cute and compact, but this little guy is built to last. Its keys are even made of “textured, high-grade PBT for a more durable and textured finish less prone to long-term grime build-up” according to the product description. So I guess you don’t have to skimp on those Cheetos next time you want to type and snack at the same time? — Oof, maybe that’s too far. I’m sorry, I’ve been isolating for almost a year now and I find that I need to consciously remind myself of social norms at times . We should probably do the Mini or any other keyboard the courtesy of wiping off Cheeto dust first, right? I mean, hygiene should be a top priority right now and we should probably be cleaning our keyboards and other peripherals more often anyway. But still— my point stands that this is a durable investment to consider if you’re in the market for a new keyboard.

Advertisement

You want it? Grab it before the price goes back up!

Me? I just really want Cheetos now.