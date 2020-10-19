Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
The Razer BlackWidow Lite Sheds Its Number Pad to Fit on Your Tiny Desk, Now $70

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Razer BlackWidow Lite TKL Mechanical Keyboard | $70 | Amazon
Razer BlackWidow Lite TKL Mechanical Keyboard | $70 | Amazon

If you’re not a number cruncher, the number pad on your keyboard might as well pack it up and enjoy retirement. Whether you’re looking for more real estate on your desk or you hate redundancy as much as I do, ten-key-less boards have a solid niche, and Razer’s BlackWidow is one of the best in the game, especially with a $20 discount sweetening the deal. Now $70 with the discount, this is a mechanical keyboard utilizing orange switches, which feature a quiet click sound, but still providing that quick and light travel. That makes it well-suited for both gaming and office work.

You can work in the dark thanks to white backlighting on the keys, and it’s possible to reprogram any key or combination of key presses to do whatever you want with Razer Hypershift.

Quentyn Kennemer

