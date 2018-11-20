Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

It is our choices that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities. Example: If you choose to buy this Harry Potter Illustrated Collection Boxed Set, it shows that you’re an awesome person who knows a good deal when it apparates right in front of you. The set includes the first three books and is an enchanting $64 off today at Walmart and Amazon.

Reading and engaging your imagination is the closest thing to magic most Muggles can manage. Like Dumbledore says, even if it is happening inside your head, why on earth should that mean it is is not real? Certainly you’ll feel like you’ve actually escaped daily life to visit the wizarding world.

Advertisement

You may be asking yourself whether you really need another edition of this series, but in your heart you already know the answer. Always.