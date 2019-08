Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

PS4 Slim Days of Play Bundle | $250 | Walmart

The limited edition, steel black Days of Play PS4 Slim has been hard to find in stock since it was released. Now, not only does Walmart have it in stock, they actually have it at a $50 discount. It doesn’t come with any bundled games, but it does come with an awesome looking matching controller.