The Proclamation Duo Is a Sustainable Alternative to Your Average Cast Iron Skillet, and It's 15% Off

With everything going on right now, sustainability is on the mind. Everyone is wondering: How can we do our part to reduce the effects of climate change and shift gears toward a brighter future. And while consumerism isn’t the answer, how everyone spends their money, and how corporations respond to the climate crisis, does play a role in our efforts to save the dying Earth. Take kitchenware, for example. We aren’t blind to the fact that our readers are buying new kitchen gadgets amid a pandemic where everyone is cooking more at home, as opposed to eating out or ordering takeout every night.

Proclamation Goods’ environmentally conscious Duo skillet, available in stainless steel and carbon steel variants, isn’t the end-all-be-all solution, but the company that makes it does promise a “supply chain that prioritizes the environment and fair working conditions,” and since it’s multipurpose, you won’t have to run multiple pots and pans through the dish washer, or waste water washing them by hand. Instead, the Duo consolidates your kitchenware into one nifty tool, making it the ideal candidate for smaller apartments and houses as well. Using our exclusive promo code KINJA15, you can take over $50 off either model and try it out for yourself. Free your conscience from the remorse of buying environmentally dubious cooking supplies today.

