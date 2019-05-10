Best Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
Princess Mononoke is one of Hayao Miyazaki’s most beloved films, and it’s getting a long overdue collector’s edition, releasing next week.
The box set retails for $50, but Amazon currently has preorders marked down to $35, an all-time low. And if it drops any lower before it ships, you’ll automatically get the best price.
The set includes a Blu-ray with the film and special features, a soundtrack CD available for the first time in North America, and a 40 page book featuring essays from prominent film critics, the producers, and even Miyazaki himself.