Victorinox Fibrox knives has long been some of our readers’ favorites, and at just $17, this 6-inch boning knife makes the cut, too. This stainless-steel, semi-flexible blade is specifically designed for slicing meat and fish off the bone, plus the textured Fibrox handle promises to prevent slipping, which could interfere with your perfect cut or, uh, your plans to keep all your digits intact. Get yours now, since this deal is certainly a cut above, and it likely won’t last long.