The price of this Liforme yoga mat may not make you feel very zen, but at $120 in today’s Amazon Gold Box, it’s actually $30 off its regular price of $150. Of course, for that price, this is no ordinary mat. Liforme uses its own “GripForMe” material to ensure maximum grip, and the mat’s markings are meant to help you stay aligned in your practice. Plus, this mat is PVC-free and biodegradable, so you can really breathe a big sigh of relief.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
The Price on This Eco-Friendly, No-Slip Yoga Mat Is Going Down(ward Dog)
