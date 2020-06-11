The Price of This DC Bombshell Nurse Death Statue Is to Die For

DC Collectibles Bombshells: Death Statue Graphic : Sheilah Villari

DC Collectibles Bombshells: Death Statue | $83 | Amazon Gold Box



If you’re familiar with Neil Gaiman’s series The Sandman then you know Death. She’s the escort of newly deceased souls leading them to the afterlife. She has such a haunting and beautiful look and this retro nurse version is no different, all confident and mysterious. Today she’s on 19% off her original price.

Advertisement

Every statue in this Bombshells series is absolutely gorgeous and if you’re a mega-fan of this character and/or a Gaimen fan this is certainly a worthy piece to add to your collection. They only made 5,000 and this is one of the lowest prices I’ve seen on it since it’s release a year ago. Designed by Ant Lucia and sculpted by Tim Miller she stands a little over twelve inches tall and is c ast in polyresin. No word on how long this price will hold but if you want her I’d move quick.

Free shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement