Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

It might not be as sexy as the new, FaceID-equipped iPad Pros, but the previous generation model is still an incredibly capable tablet that could potentially be your primary computer, and the 64GB model is down to $500 at Amazon right now. That’s $150 less than Apple currently charges, and $300 less than the equivalent, current-gen 11" version.