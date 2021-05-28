It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The Powerful New 11" Apple iPad Pro is Already $50 off

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Image: Andrew Hayward
Apple’s brand new M1-powered iPad Pro models just started shipping, and already you can save $50 on the base 11” model. That’s the discount seen at both Amazon and Walmart right now, where the 128GB version is selling for $749.

The 11” tablet isn’t vastly different from its predecessor, but alongside the performance boost from Apple’s wondrous new M1 chip, it also has a new ultra-wide front-facing camera with a Center Stage feature that keeps you in clear view during video calls (even if you move around). There are also versions with optional 5G cellular support, but not at this discounted price just yet.