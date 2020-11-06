It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The Polls May Be Closed but You Shouldn't Be so Grab the Rabbit Lily for Just $30 Today Only

Better Love Rabbit Lily | $30 | Ella Paradis
Better Love Rabbit Lily | $30 | Ella Paradis

If you’re still in the nail-biting, sick to your stomach phase of this election it’s time to relax and unwind. Let’s destress with the Rabbit Lily for just $30 today only.

Make no mistake this vibe is extremely powerful for a traditional rabbit. The description says “no frills,” because yes, it’s basic. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t intense or can do all the things it should do. Better Love made a classic vibe with everything it needs to have. Dual motors, 10 speed modes, and relatively quiet to boot. It’s a lot quieter than others on the market I will say that, but not silent by any means. Waterproof and rechargeable this is an old faithful product for me and an ever presence in my nightstand. Smooth soft silicone, easy to operate, and simple to clean. For $30 this is a great beginner toy if you’ve been curious about double stimulation. Ever the lowest setting will get you to where you want to go.

Better Love Rabbit Lily
