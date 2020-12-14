It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is Axed Down to $45 at Amazon Today

Giovanni Colantonio
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5) | $45 | Amazon Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4) | $45 | Amazon Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Xbox) | $45 | Amazon
Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. Amazon currently has the game down to $45, which is the lowest price we’ve seen it yet since its launch one month ago. It’s been a very busy month considering all the hubbub with new consoles and now Cyberpunk 2077, but Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you.

