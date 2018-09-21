Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nintendo’s new Pikachu And Eevee Nintendo Switch Bundles blew up the internet before Toad, Bert, and Ernie grabbed the torch, and now, you can preorder both from Amazon. The console is the same in both bundles, but one includes a download code for Let’s Go Pikachu, and the other includes Let’s Go Eevee. Both will set you back $400, rather than the usual $300 for a Switch, but they include a Pokéball Plus accessory, in addition to the game.