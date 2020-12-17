It's all consuming.

The Physical Edition of Untitled Goose Game Is $20 and It Comes With Some Honkin' Good Extras

Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsGameStop Deals
Untitled Goose Game (PS4) | $20 | GameStop
Screenshot: House House
Untitled Goose Game (PS4) | $20 | GameStop

Today is a beautiful day and you can become a horrible goose. GameStop has the physical edition of Untitled Goose Game on PlayStation 4 down to $20 today, and it’s worth grabbing if you’re a big goose fan. The package comes with a bunch of goodies, including a full map of the game’s town, a goosey sticker, an illustrated booklet (just like the good old days) and more. You can pull all of it out of the game case and scatter it around your apartment to feel more like a goose. Of course, you also get the game itself, which is a delightful stealth puzzle game about terrorizing a small town as a goose. Untitled Goose Game is one of the most wildly creative concepts to hit gaming in recent years so it’s worth picking up if you haven’t had a chance to play yet. HONK.

