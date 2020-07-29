It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The Perfect Switch Accessory for a Self Made Bellionaire Is $2 Off

Sheilah Villari
Tom Nook Switch Lite Case | $17 | Amazon
Tom Nook Switch Lite Case | $17 | Amazon

I have one of FunLab's switch cases and I absolutely love it. They are well made, protect my Switch Lite beautifully, and keep it scratch-free. This adorable Tom Nook one is no different and today it's $2 off.

These cases are for the Switch Lite and made from two-layer PU leather. They are durable and brilliantly printed and vibrant in color. This Tom Nook one is slighted raise with his cute con artist face. The lining on the inside is soft to keep your device safe and sound. It's got five slots for game cards that will keep them dust-free. It easily closes with two magnetic snaps and stays closed. This case isn't bulky and can be tossed in your purse or backpack. Or heck just use this as your purse, which I have done. Look Tom may be a crook but this cute carrying case is the accessory you need to be the most stylish mayor of all the islands. No turnips required.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

BLEU by Rod Beattie Cover-Up Caftan
