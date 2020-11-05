It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The Perfect Pair of Budget Earbuds Are Only $28 Right Now

Sheilah Villari
Mpow M30 IPX8 Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds | $28 | Clip Coupon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

I’ve tested Mpow products in the past and was always pleasantly surprised at the value to price ratio. They’re quality without breaking the bank. A Prime Day treat from the company is their M30 IPX8 Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds. They’re just $28 when you clip the coupon. This discount will appear once you start the checkout process.

$28 is a great price for an extra set of earbuds. If you’re running errands or just running and you don’t want to take your most expensive buds on the go these are for you. Quick to pair and easy to bounce between tunes and calls. The M30's are noise-canceling so ideal for travel and just because they are small and fit snuggly doesn’t mean there’s no power in them. Little buds, big bass. They’re sweat-proof so sport it up and fear not about ruining them. You’ll get about 5 hours off of one charge but 25 hours with the charging case. The only blip is if you’re an Android user you have to adjust the volume on your phone to “maximum” first to get the highest volume out of these. Other than that it’s a solid audio device at a solid price.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

Sheilah Villari

