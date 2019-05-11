Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

The Dyson V7 cordless vacuum is ideal for cleaning rugs, hardwood floors, car seats, ceilings, shelves...pretty much anything really, and you can get a refurb of the Animal version on Amazon today for $190, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.

The V7 Animal boasts 150% more brush bar power compared to the older V6, which can sometimes struggle with rugs and carpets. That, combined with the motorized and bonus attachment tools you get, makes it ideal for lifting pet hair and other debris out of carpets and furniture. It even includes a motorized turbine tool for handheld use, which works miracles on fur-covered upholstery.



Just note that this deal is only available today, so grab it before they all get sucked up.