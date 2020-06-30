It's all consuming.
The PC Version of Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition Is Down to $3

Gabe Carey
In her review for Kotaku, Tina Amini called Sleeping Dogs “like Grand Theft Auto, but with a focus on kung fu.” If that sounds up your alley, the PC version of its Definitive Edition is on sale for $3 on Amazon. Set in Hong Kong, you assume the role of a gangster named Wei Shen, who feels more like a weapon than a fighter to play as. “It’s about family, corruption, loyalty,” Amini said. Should your backlog allow for it, United Front Games’ open-world sandbox was an unanticipated delight when it originally launched in 2012.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

