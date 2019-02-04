Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’ve somehow managed to survive this long without an Urban Decay Naked Eyeshadow Palette in your makeup arsenal, first of all, congratulations, that’s quite a feat. Second, what have you been waiting for?! Could it be, perhaps, a great deal on the original cult favorite? If so, you’re in luck; Ulta is currently offering up the Naked palette that started it all for just $27 — that’s half off its regular price. Now please stop depriving yourself of essential neutral shades and buy yourself a Naked palette right now, thank you very much.