The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 | $7 | Ulta



If you’ve been searching for affordable skincare and serums, you should check out The Ordinary’s brand of Hyaluronic Acid with added B5 vitamins. If you don’t know what hyaluronic acid is, it basically aids your skin in providing moisture and adding barrier support to your face. The added B5 makes your skin glow! It’s only $7, so I really don’t know how you can beat it. Grab it before its gone!