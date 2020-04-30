It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

The Orbit Powerbank Charger Is 50% Off

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
188
Save
Orbit Powerbank Charger | $25 | Adorama
Orbit Powerbank Charger | $25 | Adorama
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Orbit Powerbank Charger | $25 | Adorama

If you need to charge your devices, consider the Orbit Powerbank charger. It’s only $25, which is a whopping 50% off the original list price. It also has a Bluetooth tracker, so you can find your phone in a crowded suitcase or messy room. And if you’re a bit vain, it also has a selfie remote so you can have a fire pose every picture. Adorama also offers free shipping. Grab this deal before it’s gone.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, NYC and Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Move Over Baking Soda, There’s Something Better For Fridge Smells

Babeland Wants to Lend a Hand While Giving Yours a Rest With $20 off Your Next Purchase

Six Things Our Readers Are Buying With Their Stimulus Checks

Anker 30W Power Delivery Charger is Back Down to $15 [Exclusive]