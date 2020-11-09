It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

The Oontz Angle 3 Is a Triangular Prism That Delivers Solid Tunes for $18, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsOontzOontz Deals
583
Save
Save on Oontz Speakers and Earbuds | Amazon Gold Box
Save on Oontz Speakers and Earbuds | Amazon Gold Box
Image: Oontz
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Save on Oontz Speakers and Earbuds | Amazon Gold Box

Today only, you can find Oontz speakers and earbuds on sale, including the triangular wonder known as the Oontz Angle 3. Just $18 for the black model, the third generation of this Bluetooth speaker has a 10W amp, IPX5 water resistance, 100-foot Bluetooth range, and 14 hours of playtime. Dual stereo drivers work in tandem with a passive bass radiator to deliver a balanced cocktail of highs and lows. Much like the Dunder Mifflin Pyramid, Oontz is claiming this device could only deliver its sound with the power of the triangle.

Advertisement

The $52 Oontz Angle 3 Pro is even better, then, with 21W neodymium drivers and more room for a bigger sound stage. It has a stronger IPX7 water rating, too, and you can combine two of them for a stereo listening party.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Saturday's Best Deals: TCL 43" Roku LED TV, The Legend of Zelda Switch Cases, Vintage-Inspired Area Rugs, Disney Funko Pops and Toys, Quip Metal Electric Toothbrushes, and More

Home Chefs, Unite! The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill Is $40 Off

Get Your Car Remote Start Ready For The Winter, Only $260 With Installation Included

Grab Your Flight Stick: Star Wars: Squadrons Is $25 for PS4 and Xbox One