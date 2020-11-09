The Oontz Angle 3 Is a Triangular Prism That Delivers Solid Tunes for $18, Today Only

Save on Oontz Speakers and Earbuds Image : Oontz

Save on Oontz Speakers and Earbuds | Amazon Gold Box

Today only, you can find Oontz speakers and earbuds on sale, including the triangular wonder known as the Oontz Angle 3. Just $18 for the black model, the third generation of this Bluetooth speaker has a 10W amp, IPX5 water resistance, 100-foot Bluetooth range, and 14 hours of playtime. Dual stereo drivers work in tandem with a passive bass radiator to deliver a balanced cocktail of highs and lows. Much like the Dunder Mifflin Pyramid, Oontz is claiming this device could only deliver its sound with the power of the triangle.

The $52 Oontz Angle 3 Pro is even better, then, with 21W neodymium drivers and more room for a bigger sound stage. It has a stronger IPX7 water rating, too, and you can combine two of them for a stereo listening party.