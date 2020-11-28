It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

The Only Thing Very Nicer Than Borat 2 Is Saving $850 on a 4K Laser Projector to Watch It With MY WIFE

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsVava DealsBlack Friday Dealsblack fridayHoliday 2020
11.5K
16
Save
Vava 4K UHD Laser TV Projector | $1,960 | Amazon
Vava 4K UHD Laser TV Projector | $1,960 | Amazon
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Vava 4K UHD Laser TV Projector | $1,950 | Amazon

Ever since Vava blew me away with their 4K ultra-short-throw laser smart TV projector at CES earlier this year, I’ve had back and forth conversations nearly every week trying to score a discount for Kinja Deals readers. Today is the day it finally happened. As the prophecy foretold, you can slash $850 off the list price, no promo code required, through the end of the day. Available in both black and white finishes, this is the perfect excuse to overhaul your home theater to watch Oscar contender Borat 2, as I did last month with MY WIIIIIIFE on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 8/5/2020 and updated with new information on 11/28/2020. 

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
TCL 65" Android 4K TV
TCL 65" Android 4K TV
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games

Have Home Surveillance 24/7 With The Reolink Argus Wireless Camera w/ Solar Panel at 38% Off

So You've Gone And Puked Red Wine On The Carpet ... What Now?

This 65" TCL 4K Android Smart TV Is Just $230