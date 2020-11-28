The Only Thing Very Nicer Than Borat 2 Is Saving $850 on a 4K Laser Projector to Watch It With MY WIFE

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Vava 4K UHD Laser TV Projector | $1,95 0 | Amazon

Ever since Vava blew me away with their 4K ultra-short-throw laser smart TV projector at CES earlier this year, I’ve had back and forth conversations nearly every week trying to score a discount for Kinja Deals readers. Today is the day it finally happened. As the prophecy foretold, you can slash $85 0 off the list price, no promo code required, through the end of the day. Available in both black and white finishes, this is the perfect excuse to overhaul your home theater to watch Oscar contender Borat 2, as I did last month with MY WIIIIIIFE on Amazon Prime.

