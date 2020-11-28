The Only Thing Very Nicer Than Borat 2 Is Saving $850 on a 4K Laser Projector to Watch It With MY WIFE

Vava 4K UHD Laser TV Projector | $1,950 | Amazon
Ever since Vava blew me away with their 4K ultra-short-throw laser smart TV projector at CES earlier this year, I’ve had back and forth conversations nearly every week trying to score a discount for Kinja Deals readers. Today is the day it finally happened. As the prophecy foretold, you can slash $850 off the list price, no promo code required, through the end of the day. Available in both black and white finishes, this is the perfect excuse to overhaul your home theater to watch Oscar contender Borat 2, as I did last month with MY WIIIIIIFE on Amazon Prime.
This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 8/5/2020 and updated with new information on 11/28/2020.