The Only Thing More Exciting Than Borat 2 Is Saving $600 on a 4K Laser Projector to Watch It With MY WIFE

Vava 4K UHD Laser TV Projector | $2,200 | Amazon

Ever since Vava blew me away with their 4K ultra-short-throw laser smart TV projector at CES earlier this year, I’ve had back and forth conversations nearly every week trying to score a discount for Kinja Deals readers. Today is the day it finally happened. As the prophecy foretold, you can slash $600 off the list price, no promo code required, for only the next 12 hours. Available in both black and white finishes, this is the perfect excuse to overhaul your home theater just in time for the eagerly anticipated Borat 2, which I’ll be watching, as one does, with MY WIIIIIFE later this month on Amazon Prime.



This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 8/5/2020 and updated with new information on 10/12/2020.