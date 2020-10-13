It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

The Only Thing More Exciting Than Borat 2 Is Saving $600 on a 4K Laser Projector to Watch It With MY WIFE

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsVava DealsPrime Day 2020
11.2K
8
Save
Vava 4K UHD Laser TV Projector | $2,200 | Amazon
Vava 4K UHD Laser TV Projector | $2,200 | Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Vava 4K UHD Laser TV Projector | $2,200 | Amazon

Ever since Vava blew me away with their 4K ultra-short-throw laser smart TV projector at CES earlier this year, I’ve had back and forth conversations nearly every week trying to score a discount for Kinja Deals readers. Today is the day it finally happened. As the prophecy foretold, you can slash $600 off the list price, no promo code required, for only the next 12 hours. Available in both black and white finishes, this is the perfect excuse to overhaul your home theater just in time for the eagerly anticipated Borat 2, which I’ll be watching, as one does, with MY WIIIIIFE later this month on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 8/5/2020 and updated with new information on 10/12/2020. 

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
AirPods Pro Drop to $199 on Amazon
AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads (Oh My!): Today’s Best Apple Deals

The 10 Best Deals of October 12, 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is Live: The Best Deals Right Now

Monday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, Wayfair Wall Art Sale, iPad Mini, Poo-Pourii, Anker Nebula Projector, Logitech Gaming Headset, and More