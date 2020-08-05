It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

The Only Thing Better Than Paying $30 for Mulan Is Saving $280 on a 4K Laser Smart TV to Watch It On

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsVava DealsAmazon Deals
2.0K
Save
Vava 4K UHD Laser TV Projector | $2,520 | Amazon Vava 4K UHD Laser TV Projector | $2,520 | Vava
Vava 4K UHD Laser TV Projector | $2,520 | Amazon
Vava 4K UHD Laser TV Projector | $2,520 | Vava
Image: Vava
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Vava 4K UHD Laser TV Projector | $2,520 | Amazon
Vava 4K UHD Laser TV Projector | $2,520 | Vava

Advertisement

Ever since Vava blew me away with their 4K ultra-short throw laser smart TV projector at CES earlier this year, I’ve had back and forth conversations nearly every week trying to score a discount for Kinja Deals readers. Today is the day it finally happened. As the prophecy foretold, you can slash 10% off the projector starting today, either on the Vava website using the promo code HOORAY (mood) or on Amazon—no code required. The only catch is that while you can order it in either a black or white finish straight from the company, Amazon shoppers are restricted to only the white model alone.

That means if you want the Vava 4K smart laser TV projector outfitted in black, you’ll need to add it to your cart over there. But don’t worry about signing up for a new account. You can check out with PayPal to expedite the process.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Refurbished)
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Shows Cloud Like You've Never Seen Him, Now Only $40

Funko Pops Are as Low as $2 Each in Today’s Top Deals

Play It Safe With Ten Splatter-Blocking Face Shields for $19

AUKEY's 2-Port 65W USB-C Power Delivery Charger Juices MacBooks and Switches for $29 [Exclusive]