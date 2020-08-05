The Only Thing Better Than Paying $30 for Mulan Is Saving $280 on a 4K Laser Smart TV to Watch It On

Vava 4K UHD Laser TV Projector | $2,520 | Amazon

Vava 4K UHD Laser TV Projector | $2,520 | Vava

Advertisement

Ever since Vava blew me away with their 4K ultra-short throw laser smart TV projector at CES earlier this year, I’ve had back and forth conversations nearly every week trying to score a discount for Kinja Deals readers. Today is the day it finally happened. As the prophecy foretold, you can slash 10% off the projector starting today, either on the Vava website using the promo code HOORAY (mood) or on Amazon—no code required. The only catch is that while you can order it in either a black or white finish straight from the company, Amazon shoppers are restricted to only the white model alone.

That means if you want the Vava 4K smart laser TV projector outfitted in black, you’ll need to add it to your cart over there . But don’t worry about signing up for a new account . You can check out with PayPal to expedite the process.