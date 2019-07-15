Photo: Amazon

When it comes to smart ceiling fans, there’s really only one that matters: the Haiku from Big Ass Fans. Normally priced at $738, it’s down to $517 on Amazon for Prime Day (or $604 in the “caramel” color).



The Haiku can sense when you’re in the room, so it’ll only run when it makes sense, and you can also control it with your smartphone, Alexa, or even integrate it with your Nest thermostat to help distribute the cool air from your air conditioning. And oh yeah, it’s also drop dead gorgeous.