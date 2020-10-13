It’s Prime Day!
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The Only Musical I've Ever Enjoyed, Cats (2019), Is a Steal at $13 on Amazon

Gabe Carey
Cats (2019) [Blu-ray] | $13 | Amazon
Image: Universal Pictures
I’m not a fan of musicals. No particular reason why, they’ve just never clicked with me ... that is until I saw Cats on the big screen back when you could still do that last year. A grotesque, obscene film starring some of your favorite celebrities—James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, and Jason Derulo—as feverishly horny anthropomorphic cats, watching it I finally understood the genre’s longstanding appeal. The absurdity isn’t a distraction from the plot, it’s the main attraction.

Alex Cranz from Gizmodo summed it up best in her delightful review which originally sold me on Cats at the time of its release:

The plot of Cats isn’t necessarily important. When Andrew Lloyd Webber adapted T.S. Eliot’s book of poems in 1981 he wasn’t trying to create a narratively complex musical. He was just making an experience—all dance and Spandex and discordant crooning. Everything you need to know is in the opening number when the cats explain that there will be a Jellicle Ball and old Deuteronomy will choose one cat to ascend to a higher plane of existence.

You have to witness Cats because you cannot comprehend it otherwise. And you still might not comprehend it even after you spend an hour and 50 minutes with these characters. But you will witness things no eyes should see and things nobody should be able to do, and you will be in awe. And that’s more than enough.

Experience the madness for yourself for just $13 on Amazon.

