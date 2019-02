Graphic: Shep McAllister

Go to your favorite ice cream shop, and chances are, they’re slinging their scoops with the Zeroll 1010. The single, sculpted piece of non-reactive aluminum is the be-all, end-all of ice cream scoops, carries a Wirecutter recommendation, and is just to $13 on Amazon right now, down from its usual $14-$20