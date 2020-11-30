The Onion Store Is Having a 15% off Sale and These Deals Better Make Me Laugh

15% off The Onion Store Merch CYBERWEEK Screenshot : The Onion Store

15% off The Onion Store Merch | The Onion Store | Promo Code CYBERWEEK



Those hilarious satirists at The Onion are at it again! Get this: t he jokesters are doing a Cyber Monday sale where all merch on The Onion Store is 15% off with the code CYBERWEEK. Hilarious! Genius! This must be some sort of elaborate satire on the weird culture behind holiday sales, right? Like, I’m going to pop into The Onion Store and it’s just going to be a bunch of junk they found lying around their office, cleverly goofing on the fact that we’ll buy just about anything during Cyber Monday if someone says it’s on sale. That would be classic Onion!

Advertisement

Oh, uh, this is just good old, normal Onion merch. I mean, don’t get me wrong, that’s cool too! It’s actually probably more practical to get an Onion face mask than someone’s used coffee cup from March. There’s definitely some funny stuff here too, like this mug that just says “I W ish I Were D ead.” But it’s ha ha funny, not ha ha funny, you know what I mean? Honestly, that’s fine. We just came out of an endless presidential election cycle and I imagine everyone at The Onion is too tired to make an elaborate sale joke right now. I can respect that.

Advertisement

[Editor’s Note: You can also save on wares from Gizmodo, io9, Kotaku, Lifehacker, Jalopnik, Jezebel, and the rest of our sites by clicking Shop on the upper-righthand side of their homepages and using the promo code CYBERDEALS at checkout. This note isn’t funny, but I worked through the holidays so cut me some slack . ]