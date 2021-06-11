It's all consuming.
The OnePlus 9 5G is Already $43 off at Amazon

The sleek Android flagship phone is marked down to $687

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
OnePlus 9 5G | $687 | Amazon
Image: Andrew Hayward
OnePlus 9 5G | $687 | Amazon

Just released this spring, the OnePlus 9 is a sleek 5G Android flagship with loads of power on tap, a beautiful 6.55” 120Hz screen, super-fast charging, and a long-lasting battery. It’s already a little cheaper than similarly-equipped handsets at $730, but right now Amazon has the Winter Mist version marked down further to $687.

It won’t support 5G on AT&T unfortunately, but it works fine on both T-Mobile and Verizon. Read Gizmodo’s review for a full take on this very good Samsung rival.

