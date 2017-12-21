The Official Overwatch Cookbook Is Down To An All-Time Low, GG

Official Overwatch Cookbook Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Official Overwatch Cookbook | $28 | Amazon

The Official Overwatch Cookbook is down to a low $28 on Amazon and it promises canon Zenyatta lore, which, has been sorely lacking. With 90 recipes and mouth-watering photos, this would be a perfect coffee table book for your favorite Tracer main.

Advertisement

I, for one, am looking forward to a meaty, GOATs-based recipe and, the likelier, Reinhardt currywurst.

Typically selling for $31-35 and the fact that the Overwatch World Cup/Blizzcon is right around the corner, this is a great time to buy.