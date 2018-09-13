Graphic: Nintendo

Surprise! There’s a new Super Smash Bros. Nintendo Switch bundle on the way. This one includes a download code for the game, Smash-themed Joy-Con, and a unique Switch Dock with all of the original N64 game’s characters tastefully embossed on the front. It’s up for preorder now for $360, and comes out November 2, though the game won’t unlock until December 7.

Already have a Switch? You can preorder the game by itself here, and Prime members will get a $10 Amazon credit added to their account about a month after it ships.

The official Smash Ultimate GameCube controller and USB adapter are in stock as well.