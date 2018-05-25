The Nintendo Switch is better with friends, and you can add an extra player (or two, depending on the game) with a new set of Joy-Con. Both the gray and neon sets are on sale for $65 on Amazon today. That’s only about $4-$5 less than usual, but they don’t get cheaper than that very often.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Save a Few Bucks On a Spare Set of Joy-Con
The Nintendo Switch is better with friends, and you can add an extra player (or two, depending on the game) with a new set of Joy-Con. Both the gray and neon sets are on sale for $65 on Amazon today. That’s only about $4-$5 less than usual, but they don’t get cheaper than that very often.