Nintendo Switch Joy Con - Gray | $65 | Amazon
Nintendo Switch Joy Con - Neon | $65 | Amazon
The Nintendo Switch is better with friends, and you can add an extra player (or two, depending on the game) with a new set of Joy-Con. Both the gray and neon sets are on sale for $65 on Amazon today. That’s only about $4-$5 less than usual, but they don’t get cheaper than that very often.