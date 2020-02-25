The Ninja Foodi Is Like an Instant Pot and Air Fryer In One, And It's Just $125 Today

Ninja Foodi 5-Quart Pressure Cooker, Steamer, Air Fryer All-in- All-in-One | $125 | Amazon



Whether you need to steam rice, fry up a chicken, or whip up an Instant Pot recipe, this Ninja Foodi can get the job done.

This pressure cooker, steamer and air fryer stand-in is an absolute unit, but deservedly so, considering it’s doing the work of seven different appliances. And for those with a large kitchen space and a bunch of people to feed, this model’s 5 qt. capacity makes cooking for you little family a breeze.

Right now, this 5-quart model is down to a low $125. This is the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday. Be warned, this is a one-day deal. After the promotion is over, it’ll shoot back to its standard price of about $170.