The Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Cooker Is $20 Off

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Cooker Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Cooker | $179 | Bed, Bath, and Beyond



The Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Cooker is on sale at Bed, Bath, and Beyond for $179, which is $20 off the original list price. For all who don’t understand the magic of this cute kitchen appliance, you can air fry literally whatever you want (fries, chicken wings, even BROCOLLI!), and can use the pressure cooker to make juicy, savory meats and stews in a fraction of the time it would take on a traditional stove. I have one, and let me tell y’all. I’ve made baby back ribs, chicken wings, and even mashed potatoes in the 7-in-1 cooker . It’s a mistake not to grab one before they’re all gone.