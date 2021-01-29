It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

The Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Cooker Is $20 Off

ignacia
Ignacia
74
Save
Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Cooker | $179 | Bed, Bath, and Beyond
Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Cooker | $179 | Bed, Bath, and Beyond
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Cooker | $179 | Bed, Bath, and Beyond

The Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Cooker is on sale at Bed, Bath, and Beyond for $179, which is $20 off the original list price. For all who don’t understand the magic of this cute kitchen appliance, you can air fry literally whatever you want (fries, chicken wings, even BROCOLLI!), and can use the pressure cooker to make juicy, savory meats and stews in a fraction of the time it would take on a traditional stove. I have one, and let me tell y’all. I’ve made baby back ribs, chicken wings, and even mashed potatoes in the 7-in-1 cooker. It’s a mistake not to grab one before they’re all gone.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter