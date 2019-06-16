Madden NFL 20 | $51 | Amazon | PS4 and Xbox One
Madden NFL 20 | $51 | Amazon | PS4 and Xbox One
Screenshot: Amazon
Best Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.   

Madden NFL 20 | $51 | Amazon | PS4 and Xbox One

The NFL season is still a long way’s off, but if you buy the new Madden every year anyway, you might as well preorder it right now on Amazon while it’s $9 off.

Madden 20 will have three main modes:

  • Face of the Franchise: QB1 - Be the Face of an NFL franchise where the decisions you make matter in your journey to become an NFL Superstar
  • Franchise - Simulate a full NFL career and leave your legacy as a player, coach or owner with single-player and multiplayer online-connected leagues
  • Ultimate Team - Compete in the ultimate NFL fantasy team-building mode featuring your favorite NFL players from the past and present