Madden NFL 20 | $51 | Amazon | PS4 and Xbox One
The NFL season is still a long way’s off, but if you buy the new Madden every year anyway, you might as well preorder it right now on Amazon while it’s $9 off.
Madden 20 will have three main modes:
- Face of the Franchise: QB1 - Be the Face of an NFL franchise where the decisions you make matter in your journey to become an NFL Superstar
- Franchise - Simulate a full NFL career and leave your legacy as a player, coach or owner with single-player and multiplayer online-connected leagues
- Ultimate Team - Compete in the ultimate NFL fantasy team-building mode featuring your favorite NFL players from the past and present